Main Vaapas Aaunga: Vedang Raina sports turban look in Imtiaz Ali's film with Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari

New Delhi:

The first look of Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, is now out. The music of the Imtiaz Ali film is composed by AR Rahman. The film's teaser will be released at 1 pm on Friday, March 13. The film marks Imtiaz's second film with Diljit after Amar Singh Chamkila in 2024. Main Vaapas Aaunga will release on June 12, 2026.

Main Vaapas Aaunga first look

The poster of Main Vaapas Aaunga shared on social media hinted at an old-school romantic setting. In one of the images, Sharvari is seen riding a bicycle through open fields while Vedang Raina, dressed in a turban, runs behind her - a frame that feels straight out of a classic love story. Another poster shows Diljit Dosanjh standing quietly in the middle of the fields. In a separate image, Diljit is seen holding a travel cup for a drink. However, not much was revealed about the storyline. "A story of love and longing. Imtiaz Ali’s “Main Vaapas Aaunga”. Teaser drops at 1PM," the caption read.

Main Vaapas Aaunga cast

Main Vaapas Aaunga features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari as the primary cast. In January, the makers announced the release date for the film with a post that read, “Imtiaz Ali’s next, a charming story of love and longing to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production. Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah Directed by Imtiaz Ali Music by A.R. Rahman Lyrics by Irshad Kamil Produced by: Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary."

The film is jointly produced by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films and Mohit Choudhary. It also reunites the celebrated trio of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil and director Imtiaz Ali, who have previously collaborated on several memorable soundtracks.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh shares cryptic note days after Khalistani threats, posts glimpse from KBC 17