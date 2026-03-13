Cash-for-query case: SC stays Delhi HC order on Lokpal move to grant CBI sanction against Mahua Moitra

In a significant development to the cash-for-query case, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed Delhi HC order allowing Lokpal to consider granting CBI sanction to file chargesheet against TMC's Mahua Moitra. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to Moitra, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and BJP MP and complainant Nishikant Dubey on the Lokpal's plea against the high court order.
Delhi HC had set aside an order of Lokpal in Dec 2025
On December 19, 2025, the high court had set aside an order of the Lokpal granting sanction to the CBI to file a chargesheet against Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scam. "The learned Lokpal is requested to accord its consideration for grant of sanction under Section 20 of the Lokpal Act, strictly in accordance with provisions thereof as construed hereinabove, within a period of one month from today," the high court had said in para 89 of that judgement.
Know all about cash-for-query case
The CJI-led bench stayed the para 89 of the high court judgement while issuing notices on a batch of pleas related to power and procedures enumerated under Section 20 of the Lokpal Act. The cash-for-query case pertains to the allegation that Moitra asked questions in the Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts from a businessman.
The high court verdict had come on a plea by Moitra challenging the November 12, 2025, order of the Lokpal granting sanction to the CBI to file the chargesheet against her. The Lokpal then moved the apex court after the high court set aside its order.
Check timeline of the event
-
October 14, 2023: Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai registered a complaint with the CBI and the Lok Sabha Speaker, alleging corruption against Mahua Moitra.
-
October 15–17, 2023: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker seeking Moitra's immediate suspension. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee initiated a probe.
-
October 19, 2023: Darshan Hiranandani submitted an affidavit claiming he used Moitra's parliamentary login credentials to post questions from Dubai.
-
November 2, 2023: Moitra appeared before the Ethics Committee but walked out, accusing the panel of personal and biased questioning.
-
December 8, 2023: Based on the Ethics Committee's recommendations, a motion for Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha was adopted by a voice vote.
-
March 21, 2024: Following a reference from the Lokpal, the CBI registered an FIR against Moitra and Hiranandani under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
-
June 4, 2024: Despite her expulsion, Moitra won the 2024 General Election from the Krishnanagar constituency, returning to Parliament.
-
July 2025: The CBI submitted its investigation report to the Lokpal.
-
November 12, 2025: The Lokpal granted sanction to the CBI to file a chargesheet against Moitra.
-
December 19, 2025: The Delhi High Court set aside the Lokpal's sanction order, citing procedural departures from the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.
- March 12–13, 2026: The Lokpal of India challenged the Delhi High Court's decision in the Supreme Court.
-
March 13, 2026: The Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's order that had quashed the Lokpal's sanction. The apex court also issued notices to Moitra, the CBI, and Nishikant Dubey to further examine the legal interplay regarding how sanctions are granted under the Lokpal Act.