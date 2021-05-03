ICAI waives off condonation fees for late filing of form-18

Image Source : IMAGE SOURCE: ICAI.ORG The condonation fee has been waived off for transactions made till July 30

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has waived off condonation fee charged to members and firms due to late filing of form-18. The condonation fee has been waived off for transactions made till July 30. ICAI in a statement said, “Considering the difficulties which may be faced by Members and Firms, it has been decided to waive-off condonation fee for the transactions falling between April 1 to June 30 till July 30”.

Form-18 is for firms who are opening/ closing branch office or joiniing or leaving their partners or paid assistants.

ICAI has earlier postponed the Chartered Accountants final and intermediate examinations. The final exam was scheduled on May 21, while intermediate exam on May 22. The new exam dates will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- icai.org.

