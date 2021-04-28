ICAI CA final, intermediate exams postponed

CA final exam was scheduled on May 21

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed the Chartered Accountants final and intermediate examinations due to spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. The final exam was scheduled on May 21, while intermediate exam on May 22.

According to ICAI, “Situation of the pandemic will be reviewed (Covid cases, MHA guidelines, Centre and State Government directions) and fresh dates to be intimated to the students. While doing to a notice of at least 25 days will be given before the start of the examination."

The new exam dates will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- icai.org.

