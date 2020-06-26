FACT CHECK: Will CBSE Class 10 Board exams be held again?

Image Source : FILE PHOTO FILE

It was on Thursday when CBSE canceled Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams scheduled between July to July 15. CBSE informed the Supreme Court that Class 12 students will be given an option to appear for exams or simply opt-out and be assessed on the basis of previous exams. No more exams will take place for Class 10, the board had made clear. Despite that, speculations began surfacing on an option being rolled out for Class 10 Board exam students too. But, how true are they? Students were thrown in utter confusion as the board had made it clear before the apex court that no exams for Class 10 students will be conducted now.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court allowed the CBSE to issue a notification regarding the cancellation of the pending CBSE Class 10 board exams and CBSE Class 12 board exams. The CBSE Board Results will now be declared by July 15.

A tweet posted by the Ministry of HRD said it was being "wrongly reported" that Class 10 students may opt for exams if unsatisfied. It clarified that no more exams will be held for Class 10 students.

"Few media platforms are wrongly reporting that Class X students may opt for taking exams, if unsatisfied. It is to clarify that NO further examination will be conducted for students in class X and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final," the Ministry of HRD clarified in a tweet and posted CBSE's notification as well.

"Assessment of the performance of students in the canceled examinations will be done based on the assessment scheme as suggested by the competent committee of the CBSE for declaration of both Class 10 and Class results," the CBSE had said in its notification.

The CBSE announced the assessment scheme for both Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams. "For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," the scheme mentioned.

"For students who have appeared in the examinations for only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," it further said.

