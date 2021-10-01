Delhi University Cut-Off 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Deshbandhu college, Aryabhatta College release first cut-off list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The admission on the basis of the first cut-off will be held between October 4 to 6

DU Cut-Off List 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Delhi University colleges have started releasing the first cut-off list. The Deshbandhu college, Aryabhatta College has released their cut-off list. The admission on the basis of the first cut-off will commence from October 4 at 10 am and will go on till October 6 at 11:59 pm. Nearly 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs and the admission process is online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colleges are expected to approve admissions under the first list by 5 pm on October 7 and the last day of payment will be October 8 by 5 pm, it said. The second cut-off will be declared on October 9, with admissions starting from October 11 at 10 am and ending on October 13 at 11.59 pm.

The second and third cut-off will be announced on October 9 and 16 respectively.

