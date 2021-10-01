Friday, October 01, 2021
     
  Delhi University Cut-Off 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Deshbandhu college, Aryabhatta College release first cut-off list
Delhi University Cut-Off 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Deshbandhu college, Aryabhatta College release first cut-off list

The admission on the basis of the first cut-off will commence from October 4 at 10 am and will go on till October 6 at 11:59 pm

India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2021 13:03 IST
The admission on the basis of the first cut-off will be held between October 4 to 6 

DU Cut-Off List 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Delhi University colleges have started releasing the first cut-off list. The Deshbandhu college, Aryabhatta College has released their cut-off list. The admission on the basis of the first cut-off will commence from October 4 at 10 am and will go on till October 6 at 11:59 pm. Nearly 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs and the admission process is online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Colleges are expected to approve admissions under the first list by 5 pm on October 7 and the last day of payment will be October 8 by 5 pm, it said. The second cut-off will be declared on October 9, with admissions starting from October 11 at 10 am and ending on October 13 at 11.59 pm. 

The second and third cut-off will be announced on October 9 and 16 respectively.  

 

- With PTI inputs  

 

Live updates :DU Cut-Off 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Colleges release first cut-off list, check here

  Oct 01, 2021 1:03 PM (IST)

Check first cut-off list of Deshbandhu College

    Check first cut-off list of Deshbandhu College

    Deshbandhu College has released its first cut-off list. Physics has the highest cut-off with 98 per cent followed by B.A Economics, B.Com Hons, BA course for various subjects.  The cut-off is available at deshbandhucollege.ac.in

    Check Deshbandhu College  first cut-off list at deshbandhucollege.ac.in 

    Check Deshbandhu College  first cut-off list at deshbandhucollege.ac.in 

  Oct 01, 2021 12:54 PM (IST)

Aryabhatta College releases first cut-off list

    Aryabhatta College releases first cut-off list

    Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College has released the first cut-off list. The highest cut-off in BA (Hons) Psychology is 98.5 per cent, while the cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics and B.Com (Honours) is 98 per cent. 

    For the detail cut-off, please check the varsity, college websites. 

