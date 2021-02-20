Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Give 1 month relaxation on age limit, DoE in letter to schools

Schools in the national capital will grant a 30-day relaxation to students in the age criteria for nursery admissions, the Delhi government said on Saturday. The age criterion has been fixed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) every year since 2018 and relaxations have been granted in previous sessions too.

"It is reiterated that age relaxation of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the heads of the school in both the minimum and maximum age limit. Therefore, any parent seeking age relaxation in respect of their ward, may approach the school principal through a manual application for his or her consideration," DoE said in a letter to schools.

For admissions in nursery, KG and class 1 there is an upper limit. The child cannot be more than four years of age for admission in nursery as on March 31, for KG it is five years and for class 1 it is six years.

The nursery admissions began on February 18 and the application window will close on March 4. The first list of selected candidates will be released on March 20.

While admissions in private schools this year will be held completely online, the admission process in the government schools will be conducted both via online and offline modes.

There are around 1,700 schools in the national capital. Usually, nursery admissions begin in the last week of November. The DoE releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out in December. However, there has been no development on it in 2020 in view of the pandemic.

