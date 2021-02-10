Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Online registration, important dates - All you need to know

Nursery admissions in Delhi will begin from February 18. The application process will begin on February 18 and the first list is expected on March 20. The entire process will conclude on March 31. Classes will begin from April 1.

While admissions in private schools this year will be held completely online, admission process in the government schools will be conducted both via online and offline modes.

The government has asked the schools to work on the 25% EWS/DG category and 75% open seats.

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021

There are around 1,700 schools in the national capital. Usually, nursery admissions begin in the last week of November. The DoE releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out in December. However, there has been no development on it in 2020 in view of the pandemic.

