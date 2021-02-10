Image Source : PIXABAY Nursery admissions in Delhi to begin from February 18

Nursery admissions in Delhi will begin from February 18, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Wednesday. As per the schedule announced by the DoE, admissions in private schools this year will be held completely online. However, the admission process in the government schools will be conducted both via online and offline modes.

The registration process will start from February 18. The last date to fill the form is March 4 and first list for the admission will be released on March 20. The second list will be released on March 25. The admission process will be completed by March 31 and the classes will begin from April 1.

Usually, nursery admission in around 1,700 schools in Delhi begins in the last week of November. The Directorate of Education releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out in December. However, the process was delayed this year in view of the pandemic.

Earlier, Delhi government officials had said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed for nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available. However, Education minister Manish Sisodia had ruled out scrapping nursery admission.

Last week, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that nursery admission in the national capital will begin soon and assured that all Covid protocols will be followed.

There are around 1700 schools in Delhi. As per the guidelines, the child must attain four years of age for nursery, five years for KG. The child must be less than six years for class one by March 31.

