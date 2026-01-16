Advertisement
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: The last municipal elections in Kalyan-Dombivli were held on November 1, 2015, when voters elected representatives to 122 seats. The Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party, winning 52 seats, followed by the BJP with 42 seats.

Kalyan:

The results of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections 2026 will be declared today, January 16, as the counting of votes has begun. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes polled through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The KDMC elections are witnessing a high-voltage contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and opposition parties. The elections are being held across the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits in Maharashtra's Thane district. Interestingly, while the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting the elections together as part of the Mahayuti alliance in most wards, the two allies are locked in a direct contest against each other in Ward No. 29. 

Live updates :Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes begins

    The results of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections 2026 will be declared today, January 16, as the counting of votes has begun.

  • 9:53 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mahayuti vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

    The KDMC elections are witnessing a high-voltage contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and opposition parties. Interestingly, while the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting the elections together as part of the Mahayuti alliance in most wards, the two allies are locked in a direct contest against each other in Ward No. 29. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. 

     

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    61 seats reserved for women candidates

    Of the 122 seats in the corporation, 61 were reserved for women candidates. Category-wise, 74 seats were for the general category, 12 for Scheduled Castes, three for Scheduled Tribes, and 33 for Backward Class Categories (BCC).

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation demographic profile

    According to the 2011 Census, KDMC has a population of 12,47,327. The city boasts a high literacy rate of 91.37 per cent and a sex ratio of 920 females per 1,000 males, reflecting key demographic indicators of an urbanising population. In terms of social composition, Hindus constitute about 80.75 per cent of the population, followed by Muslims at 6.76 per cent. Scheduled Castes account for nearly 10 per cent of residents, while Scheduled Tribes make up around 3 per cent. Kalyan-Dombivli is widely regarded as a fast-developing urban centre, driven by expanding infrastructure, relatively affordable housing options, and strong suburban rail connectivity. These factors have contributed to its growing reputation as a cultural and residential hub within the MMR.

  • 9:34 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation voter turnout 2026

    • Total Voter Turnout: 52.11%
    • Total Wards: 122
    • Total Polling Stations: 1,548
    • Total Voters: 14,25,086
    • Men: 7,45,664
    • Women: 6,78,870

     

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    About Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation

    KDMC is the local governing authority for the city of Kalyan-Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district. Located around 50 km from Mumbai, the city forms an integral part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). 

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    14,24,520 registered voters in Kalyan-Dombivli

    There were 14,24,520 registered voters in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur seat. Of these, 7,45,392 were men and 6,78,576 women. The contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. 

  • 9:20 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Elections on 29 municipal corporations

    The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.  

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections held on January 15

    The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections were held on Thursday (January 15) to elect corporators across 122 seats, along with 28 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations. 

  • 9:18 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra Municipal Corporation vote counting today

    Counting of votes for the 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, including Kalyan-Dombivli, will be held today, with the process scheduled to begin at 10 am.

     

