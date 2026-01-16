Live Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: The last municipal elections in Kalyan-Dombivli were held on November 1, 2015, when voters elected representatives to 122 seats. The Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party, winning 52 seats, followed by the BJP with 42 seats.

Kalyan:

The results of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections 2026 will be declared today, January 16, as the counting of votes has begun. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes polled through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The KDMC elections are witnessing a high-voltage contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and opposition parties. The elections are being held across the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits in Maharashtra's Thane district. Interestingly, while the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting the elections together as part of the Mahayuti alliance in most wards, the two allies are locked in a direct contest against each other in Ward No. 29.

