Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Who is leading in Kalyan-Dombivli? Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Counting of votes polled in elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra began on Friday morning. Polling for 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards in these municipal corporations, including 227 in Mumbai, took place on Thursday.

Kalyan:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance have taken an early lead in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Election Results 2026, securing a lead in 20 seats as initial trends emerged, indicating a strong start for the ruling coalition in Maharashtra. Counting of votes began at 10 am with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), amid tight security arrangements. The KDMC elections are witnessing a high-voltage contest, with both alliance partners facing each other directly in ward number 29, even as they have jointly contested several other wards.

The Kalyan-Dombivli civic body, located in Thane district, is one of the most politically significant municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. More trends and final results are expected as counting progresses through the day, shown in phases across nine counting centres.