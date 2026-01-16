Kalyan-Dombivli Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The polling was held on January 15 to elect the 122 corporators across 122 wards. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

Voting for the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation was held on January 15 to elect 122 corporators across 122 wards. There were 14,24,520 registered voters in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur seat. Of these, 7,45,392 were men and 6,78,576 women. Voting took place across 1,583 polling stations. Notably, for the first time this year, the counting of votes was held at nine different centres. The contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

KDMC is the local governing authority for the city of Kalyan-Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district. Located around 50 km from Mumbai, the city forms an integral part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). According to the 2011 Census, KDMC has a population of 12,47,327. The city boasts a high literacy rate of 91.37 per cent and a sex ratio of 920 females per 1,000 males, reflecting key demographic indicators of an urbanising population. In terms of social composition, Hindus constitute about 80.75 per cent of the population, followed by Muslims at 6.76 per cent. Scheduled Castes account for nearly 10 per cent of residents, while Scheduled Tribes make up around 3 per cent. Kalyan-Dombivli is widely regarded as a fast-developing urban centre, driven by expanding infrastructure, relatively affordable housing options, and strong suburban rail connectivity. These factors have contributed to its growing reputation as a cultural and residential hub within the MMR.

