Image Source : PTI MHA permits CBSE, ICSE, State Boards to conduct pending 10th 12th Exams 2020 - releases guidelines

Paving the way to begin the pending board examinations, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notice, granting permission to conduct various board examinations during the lockdown. Though all schools and colleges are to remain closed, the notice released by MHA permits CBSE, ICSE and other State Boards, whose exams were disrupted or are pending to begin the exams. MHA, however, have released several guidelines for conducting the board exams. The same are listed below.

Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th & 12th, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc, for their safety. pic.twitter.com/P4ULsmbPVv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 20, 2020

