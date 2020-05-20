Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
MHA permits CBSE, ICSE, State Boards to conduct pending 10th 12th Exams 2020; releases guidelines

Ministry of Home Affairs has released the notice, granting permission to conduct various board examinations during the lockdown. Though all schools and colleges are to remain closed, the notice released by MHA permits CBSE, ICSE and other State Boards, whose exams were disrupted or are pending to begin the exams.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2020 15:49 IST
Image Source : PTI

Paving the way to begin the pending board examinations, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notice, granting permission to conduct various board examinations during the lockdown. Though all schools and colleges are to remain closed, the notice released by MHA permits CBSE, ICSE and other State Boards, whose exams were disrupted or are pending to begin the exams. MHA, however, have released several guidelines for conducting the board exams. The same are listed below.

