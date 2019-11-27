CBSE to modify Class 10 and 12 exam pattern including question paper. Deets inside

CBSE to modify Class 10 and 12 question paper with exam pattern. Deets inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to introduce major changes in the exam pattern including question papers for Class 10 and Class 12 by 2023 to boost creative, critical and analytical thinking among students. It is the need of the hour keeping in mind country’s future, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said at the school education summit organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

He said, “While this year with students of class 10 will get 20 per cent objective questions and 10 per cent questions would be based on creative thinking, by 2023 question papers for classes 10 and 12 will be based on creative, innovative and critical thinking and students will have to prepare in that manner, it is the need of the hour keeping in mind country's future,” said Anurag Tripathi, secretary, CBSE at an ASSOCHAM School Education Summit.

Talking about the new education policy, he said that it aims at bridging the gap between vocational and main subjects. “The new policy has recommended that vocational subjects need to be a part of the five subjects, it would be a good move.”

