Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
  4. CBSE announces pre-board dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams; check subject wise dates here

New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2019 12:20 IST
Date sheet for CBSE 2020 pre-board exams ahead of the Board exams for the Delhi schools has been announced. As per the date-sheet released by the he Examination Branch, Directorate of Education, Old Secretariat, Government of NCT of Delhi, the exams will be conducted between December 16-30, 2019.

The board will conduct the examination in two shifts – morning and evening. The pre-board exam date sheet has been released after considering the CBSE 2020 practical dates released by the Board on November 4 2019.

CBSE Pre-board Examination Dates, subject-wise details

Dates  Day Class X Class XII
December 16, 2019 Monday  ******* Physics/ Pol.Science 
December 17, 2019 Tuesday  Natural Science Accountancy/Sanskrit core
December 18, 2019 Wednesday  ******* Home Science/ English graphics
December 19, 2019 Thursday  English (Lang & Lit) Geography/ Chemistry
December 20, 2019 Friday  ******* Hindi (Elective)
December 21, 2019 Saturday  Sanskrit/ Urdu B/ Punjabi B. Study/ Biology 
December 23, 2019 Monday  Urdu A Mathamatics/ History
December 24, 2019 Tuesday  Maths (Basic)/ Maths (Standar)  Physical Education 
December 26, 2019 Thursday  Social Studies  Economics
December 27, 2019 Friday  ******** English core
December 28, 2019 Saturday  Hindi-A/B Sociology 
December 30, 2019 Monday  All NSFQ subjects  All NSFQ subjects 

 

CBSE has provided exam guidelines to schools in the date sheet. As per the board, the school will hold exams for those subjects that are not in the date sheet, at school level, during the exam.

Reporting time for Morning/General shift students- 9 am

Commencement of Exam- 9:30 am to 12: 30 pm 

Reporting time for Evening Shift students- 1: 30 pm 
Commencement of Exam- 2:00 pm to 5: 00 pm 

CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2020 and CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2020 for the main exams is expected to be out either by end of this month or by mid of the next month. The board has confirmed that exams will begin on February 15, 2020, and end on March 31, 2020. Furthermore, practical exams will start on January 1, 2020, and end on February 7, 2020.

