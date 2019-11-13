CBSE announces pre-board dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams; check subject wise dates here

Image Source : CBSC to begin Pre-Board Exams for Class 10-12 in December, note these dates

Date sheet for CBSE 2020 pre-board exams ahead of the Board exams for the Delhi schools has been announced. As per the date-sheet released by the he Examination Branch, Directorate of Education, Old Secretariat, Government of NCT of Delhi, the exams will be conducted between December 16-30, 2019.

The board will conduct the examination in two shifts – morning and evening. The pre-board exam date sheet has been released after considering the CBSE 2020 practical dates released by the Board on November 4 2019.

CBSE Pre-board Examination Dates, subject-wise details

Dates Day Class X Class XII December 16, 2019 Monday ******* Physics/ Pol.Science December 17, 2019 Tuesday Natural Science Accountancy/Sanskrit core December 18, 2019 Wednesday ******* Home Science/ English graphics December 19, 2019 Thursday English (Lang & Lit) Geography/ Chemistry December 20, 2019 Friday ******* Hindi (Elective) December 21, 2019 Saturday Sanskrit/ Urdu B/ Punjabi B. Study/ Biology December 23, 2019 Monday Urdu A Mathamatics/ History December 24, 2019 Tuesday Maths (Basic)/ Maths (Standar) Physical Education December 26, 2019 Thursday Social Studies Economics December 27, 2019 Friday ******** English core December 28, 2019 Saturday Hindi-A/B Sociology December 30, 2019 Monday All NSFQ subjects All NSFQ subjects

CBSE has provided exam guidelines to schools in the date sheet. As per the board, the school will hold exams for those subjects that are not in the date sheet, at school level, during the exam.

Reporting time for Morning/General shift students- 9 am

Commencement of Exam- 9:30 am to 12: 30 pm

Reporting time for Evening Shift students- 1: 30 pm

Commencement of Exam- 2:00 pm to 5: 00 pm

CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2020 and CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2020 for the main exams is expected to be out either by end of this month or by mid of the next month. The board has confirmed that exams will begin on February 15, 2020, and end on March 31, 2020. Furthermore, practical exams will start on January 1, 2020, and end on February 7, 2020.