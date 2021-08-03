CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 declared: See all the important facts here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 has been declared at the official website --cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10 result 2021 was declared on Tuesday (August 3). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website of CBSE -- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Along with the official websites, candidates can also check their results at other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app will also host the CBSE 10th results.

CBSE Class 10 Reuslt 2021: Evaluation criteria

This year the CBSE had cancelled the board exam for both classes 10, 12, keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in consideration. Later, the board came up with an alternative way to assess all the students. According to the new format the 30 per cent marks are based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects will be taken for class 10 students.

CBSE 10 Result 2021: Edu Minister tweets

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took it to his Twitter account to congratulate the successful students who passed the class 10 exam 2021.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Complete data

Over 20.97 lakh (20,97,128) students enrolled for the class 10 exam this year, out of which a total of 20.76 lakh (20,76,997) students have passed the class 10 exam 2021. The pass percentage this year touched at 99.04 per cent. Girls have surpassed boys by 0.35 per cent in the CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021. The pass percentage of girls touched at 99.24 per cent, while for boys it was 99.89 per cent. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 100 per cent. A total of 57,824 students scored above 95 per cent marks in the CBSE class 10 exam. 2 lakh (2,00,962) students scored between 90 t0 95 per cent marks. A total of 24,420 foreign candidates cleared the class 10 exam successfully, recording a pass percentage of 99.92 per cent. The Kendriya Vidyalayas registered a 100 per cent pass percentage, while 99.99 per cent of students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya cleared the class 12 exam successfully. A total of 3.89 lakh (3,89,562) candidates from the Delhi region cleared the class 10 exam successfully, with a pass percentage of 98.19 per cent. 17,636 (0.84) per cent students got compartment in CBSE 10th exam this year.

