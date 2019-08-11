AP ICET 2019: APSCHE to begin counselling on August 14. Check complete details

AP ICET 2019: APSCHE to begin counselling on August 14

AP ICET Counselling 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will begin AP ICET Counselling 2019 on August 14, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam are waiting with bated breath for AP ICET Result. apicet.nic.in is the official website for AP ICET Counselling 2019.

AP ICET Counselling 2019: Important dates for Andhra Pradesh ICET 2019 Counselling

Payment of processing fee: August 14

Certificate Verification: August 14 to August 19

Choosing options: August 19 to August 21

Last date to choose options: August 21 (6:00 pm)

Seat allotment: August 23 (after 6:00 pm)

AP ICET Counselling 2019: More details

Candidates will have to pay the counselling fee first for appearance in the counselling process. After the payment, they will be able to get their documents verified. Andhra Pradesh AP ICET 2019 Counselling process will take place from August 14 to August 19.

How to register for AP ICET Counselling 2019:

Step 1: Pay the processing fee

Step 2: Visit help centre for document verification

Step 3: Choose and freeze college options for admissions