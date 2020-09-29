Image Source : PTI AP EAMCET: Quarantined candidates get another chance to appear for exam

Andhra Pradesh government is offering another opportunity to the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) candidates who missed the entrance exam because of being quarantined due to Coronavirus.

AP EAMCET chairman and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Kakinada (JNTU-K) vice-chancellor M. Ramalinga Raju said the state government is giving another opportunity to such candidates.

Nearly 20 students have already informed that they missed the exam, requesting another opportunity.

Candidates have been asked to apply through mail.

They have to submit EAMCET hall tickets as well as Covid positive status report by Wednesday 5 p.m.

EAMCET convenor V. Ravindra will intimate the candidates about the exam date and other details.

