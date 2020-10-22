Thursday, October 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. AFCAT exams 2020: Candidates doubt discrepancy in result; demand answer key to be released

AFCAT exams 2020: Candidates doubt discrepancy in result; demand answer key to be released

A day after the release of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 results, #afcat_transparency started trending on Twitter, as several candidates expressed their dissatisfaction over the AFCAT exam results on the social media.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2020 17:21 IST
Candidates doubt discrepancy in AFCAT 2020 exam result
Image Source : PTI

Candidates doubt discrepancy in AFCAT 2020 exam result

A day after the release of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 results, #afcat_transparency started trending on Twitter, as several candidates expressed their dissatisfaction over the AFCAT exam results on the social media. Candidates on Twitter shared that they doubt discrepancy in the results and demanded the board to release the AFCAT 2020 answer key. 

Some candidates, who appeared for the IAF AFCAT 02/20 entrance exam, have even filed RTI applications online to enquire about their results.

Showing their dissatisfaction, candidates shared their GATE score and AFCAT result, comparing both the results and asserted discrepancy.

Some candidates are also demanding a re-evaluation of their answer sheet.  

Meanwhile, those, who have cleared the AFCAT test will be called for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview. The windows to choose the date and venue are open from 11:00 am October 21 2020 to 11:00 am October 25, 2020. The candidates who have been selected for the next process will have to choose where they want their interviews to be conducted. 

“The AFSB date and venue selection option is available to successful candidates of AFCAT 02/2020. Candidates can choose the date and venue from 11:00 am 21 Oct 2020 to 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020. The date and venue will be allotted by the system to those who do not choose the venue and date by 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020,” the IAF said in a statement.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X