AFCAT exams 2020: Candidates doubt discrepancy in result; demand answer key to be released

A day after the release of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 results, #afcat_transparency started trending on Twitter, as several candidates expressed their dissatisfaction over the AFCAT exam results on the social media. Candidates on Twitter shared that they doubt discrepancy in the results and demanded the board to release the AFCAT 2020 answer key.

In AFCAT 2/2020 exam my expected score is around 200 but i got only 130 marks. We want our answer key. I will also file a RTI for my answer sheet. We all have to stand for this so that it will not be repeated in Future. — parvar vats (@parvar_vats) October 22, 2020

Some candidates, who appeared for the IAF AFCAT 02/20 entrance exam, have even filed RTI applications online to enquire about their results.

#AFCAT_answerkey #afcat22020answersheet #afcat_transparency am not satisfied with my result this is my last chance . I expect 200+ with 81 attempt but I didn't clear the exam .. ...I also send RTI and hopefully waiting — ARYA DEVI V (@ARYADEVIV1) October 22, 2020

Showing their dissatisfaction, candidates shared their GATE score and AFCAT result, comparing both the results and asserted discrepancy.

This is similar to my case. I am very confident that there is an error in evaluating AFCAT and specially EKT paper. I had appeared on ( 3rd Oct , 2nd shift ) @IAF_MCC @cdacindia #afcat_transparency #afcat2020 #afcat #AFCAT_answerkey

Some candidates are also demanding a re-evaluation of their answer sheet.

Meanwhile, those, who have cleared the AFCAT test will be called for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview. The windows to choose the date and venue are open from 11:00 am October 21 2020 to 11:00 am October 25, 2020. The candidates who have been selected for the next process will have to choose where they want their interviews to be conducted.

“The AFSB date and venue selection option is available to successful candidates of AFCAT 02/2020. Candidates can choose the date and venue from 11:00 am 21 Oct 2020 to 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020. The date and venue will be allotted by the system to those who do not choose the venue and date by 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020,” the IAF said in a statement.

