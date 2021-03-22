Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/INDIA TV AAI ATC/AO 2021: Reschedule exam dates, students demand

Students appearing for the AAI (Airports Authority of India) ATC/AO exam have demanded to reschedule the exam date, citing multiple reasons including COVID-19 induced restrictions in parts of the country. The exam is scheduled to take place on March 25 and 26.

According to students, the exam date is clashing with the UPPCL-JE exam and SSC-JE exam which is set to be held on March 25. Taking to Twitter using #Reschedule_AAI_examdate, students said that the Bharat Bandh call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha will make their travel to exam centers difficult, especially for those living in remote areas.

The aspirants also cited a festive rush in public transport in view of Holi. Registering their protest, students said they should have been informed of the exam dates at least 30 days in advance.

Further, they claimed that an internal departmental notice of AAI mentioning the exam dates circulated on social media platforms two days prior to the authority's official announcement. The students questioned the alleged leak of the information before AAI's official notice.

They demanded postponement of the exam, and further rescheduling of the dates in April.

"My exam is in containment zone in another state. No public transport available, how do I reach," Aman Tomar, a student wrote on Twitter.

"Lockdown has been imposed in many areas, travel restrictions for people traveling to other state, centers are allocated in other states, no prior notice for exam date, train tickets not available due to Holi.....is it fair with students who are preparing," one Soumitra Bera asked.

"Exams are being held in other states, we have got centers more than 600km away, it's too risky in Covid situation to travel with our guardians to exam cities, and some have other exams on the previous day, traveling has become a big challenge," another student wrote.

