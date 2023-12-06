XITE Jamshedpur admission 2024: Application invited for BBA, B.Com. (H), B.A. (H) programs, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV XITE Jamshedpur admission 2024 application commences

XITE Jamshedpur admission 2024: XITE College, a unit of Xavier Colleges has opened the application process for enrolment to its degree programs in BBA, B.Com. (H), B.A. Eng. (H), and B.A. Eco. (H) for the academic year 2024. The institute has embarked 100 seats exclusively for Tribal and Underprivileged students, primarily hailing from Rural and Remote areas with a commitment to providing quality education. Also, the institute is offering 50% scholarships to deserving candidates from these communities, making higher education accessible and empowering for all.

Interested candidates can enroll themselves through the online mode. The online application link can be checked at the XITE's official website. Candidates can also reach out at the XITE's social media handles, official email (admissions@xite.ac.in), and mobile number (+917761045412) for more queries.

How to apply for XITE Jamshedpur admission 2024?

Candidates are required to visit the official website

Click on the 'apply now' option available on the homepage

Google form will appear on the screen

Fill out the details in the form such as name, gender, date of birth, contact number, address, state, city, pin code, and other details

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

About the college:

XITE College stands as a timely initiative of XLRI with the unflinching support of the Jamshedpur Jesuit Society. The institute was founded by Rev. Fr. P.D. Thomas, SJ, former director of XLEI. Its primary aim is to cultivate students' knowledge and skills, nurturing them for both nation-building endeavours and responsible citizenship. Accredited by NAAC with a Grade ‘B’ in its inaugural 1st Cycle in 2019, the College operates under the affiliation of Kolhan University. Presently, it provides a spectrum of Degree Programs and holds recognition from the UGC.