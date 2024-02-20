TS PECET 2024 exam dates announced at tsche.website, registration soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TS PECET 2024 exam dates announced

TS PECET 2024 exam dates: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released an important notice regarding the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2024 exam schedule today, February 20. The exam schedule can be downloaded from the official website, tsche.website.

According to the official announcement, the TS PECET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 10 to 13 for admission into B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses. The details related to the admit cards will be shared in due course of the time.

TS PECET 2024 application forms to be out on THIS date

As per the schedule, TS PECET 2024 application process will commence on March 14 on the official website, tsche.website. The candidates can submit application forms by May 15 without paying a late fee. Candidates are advised to submit the application forms in due course of time. Otherwise, they will have to make a late fee as per the prescribed slab. The application fees can be remitted by May 31.

How to apply for TS PECET 2024 exam?

Visit the official website, tsche.website

Click on the 'Application Fee Payment'

It will redirect you to the application form

Fill out the details to register yourself

Pay the application fee and proceed with application form

Fill out the application form carefully

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

B.P.Ed.: The students should have appeared or passed a three-year degree from a recognized by universiy in Telangana State or any other university recognized as equivalent

D.P.Ed.: Candidates should have appeared or passed an Intermediate or equivalent course recognized by the Government of Telangana State

Age Limit: