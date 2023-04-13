TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration last date extended till April 20

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration last date extended

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has extended the application last date for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) and Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET 2023) till April 20. Aspiring candidates can fill the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 application form without paying any late fee through the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 900 as registration fee and SC, ST and PH candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee for TS LAWCET (3 year and 5 year LLB). General candidates registering for TS PGLCET (LLM) will have to pay Rs 1,100 as registration fee, while SC, ST and PH candidates will have to pay Rs 900 as a registration fee.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Exam Dates

Osmania University will administer the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 examination on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate admission will be held on May 25. The university will release the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 hall ticket on May 16, 2023.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 Application Form: How to Fill

Aspirants can follow the step-by guide given here to fill the TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET Application Form online.