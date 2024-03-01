TS LAWCET 2024, PGLCET registration begins at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, here's how to apply, fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK TS LAWCET 2024, PGLCET registration begins today

Osmania University, Hyderabad has started the online application procedure for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS LAWCET-2024) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS PGLCET-2024). All those who are willing to appear in the aforementioned tests can submit their application forms from today onwards, March 1. The last date to submit the application form is April 15.

Exam date and medium of exam

The exams for TS LAWCET (LL.B. 3-YDC), TS LAWCET (LL.B. 5-YDC), and TS PGLCET (LL.M.) are scheduled to be conducted on June 3. The exam for TS LAWCET (LL.B. 3-YDC) will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12 noon. TS LAWCET (LL.B. 5-YDC), and TS PGLCET (LL.M.) will be conducted between 2.30 PM to 04.00 PM. The exam will be conducted in English/Telugu and English/Urdu for TS LAWCET-2024 and English only for TS PGLCET-2024.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS LAWCET/PGLCET-2024 Application form'

Register yourself by providing your email ID, and mobile number

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay an application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

Application Fee

For TSLAWCET 2024 - Rs. 900/- (Rs.600/- in case of SC/ST & PH Candidates)

For TS PGLCET – 2024: Rs.1100/- (Rs.900/- in case of SC/ST & PH Candidates)

Important dates for online submission of application forms

Without late fee - April 15

With a late fee of Rs. 500 - April 25

With a late fee of Rs. 1,000 - May 5

With a late fee of Rs. 2,000 - May 15

With a late fee of Rs. 4,000 - May 25

Eligibility

TS LAWCET-2024 LL.B. 3 Years - Any Graduate Degree with (10+2+3 pattern) of a recognized University or its equivalent.

TS LAWCET-2024 LL.B. 5 Years - Two-year Intermediate Examination with (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent

TS PGLCET-2024 2 Years LL.M - Candidates holding LL.B./B.L. 3/5 Year degree

Age Limit

There shall be no Age restriction for the candidates seeking admission into LL. B. Courses, through appearing at TS LAWCET as per the Bar Council of India.