TS LAWCET 2024, PGLCET registration begins at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, here's how to apply, fee and more

Osmania University, Hyderabad has started the online application procedure for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS LAWCET-2024) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS PGLCET-2024). All those who are willing to appear in the aforementioned tests can submit their application forms from today onwards, March 1. The last date to submit the application form is April 15.
Exam date and medium of exam
The exams for TS LAWCET (LL.B. 3-YDC), TS LAWCET (LL.B. 5-YDC), and TS PGLCET (LL.M.) are scheduled to be conducted on June 3. The exam for TS LAWCET (LL.B. 3-YDC) will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12 noon. TS LAWCET (LL.B. 5-YDC), and TS PGLCET (LL.M.) will be conducted between 2.30 PM to 04.00 PM. The exam will be conducted in English/Telugu and English/Urdu for TS LAWCET-2024 and English only for TS PGLCET-2024.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS LAWCET/PGLCET-2024 Application form'
- Register yourself by providing your email ID, and mobile number
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form
- Fill out the application form
- Upload documents, pay an application fee and submit
- Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference
Application Fee
- For TSLAWCET 2024 - Rs. 900/- (Rs.600/- in case of SC/ST & PH Candidates)
- For TS PGLCET – 2024: Rs.1100/- (Rs.900/- in case of SC/ST & PH Candidates)
Important dates for online submission of application forms
- Without late fee - April 15
- With a late fee of Rs. 500 - April 25
- With a late fee of Rs. 1,000 - May 5
- With a late fee of Rs. 2,000 - May 15
- With a late fee of Rs. 4,000 - May 25
Eligibility
- TS LAWCET-2024 LL.B. 3 Years - Any Graduate Degree with (10+2+3 pattern) of a recognized University or its equivalent.
- TS LAWCET-2024 LL.B. 5 Years - Two-year Intermediate Examination with (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent
- TS PGLCET-2024 2 Years LL.M - Candidates holding LL.B./B.L. 3/5 Year degree
Age Limit
There shall be no Age restriction for the candidates seeking admission into LL. B. Courses, through appearing at TS LAWCET as per the Bar Council of India.