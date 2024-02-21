Wednesday, February 21, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. TS EAPCET 2024 notification out: Apply Online from February 26 at eapcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAPCET 2024 notification out: Apply Online from February 26 at eapcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAPCET 2024 notification has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who are seeking in the engineering programmes can submit applications online from February 26. Check eligibility, how to apply, and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2024 18:09 IST
TS EAPCET 2024 notification out
Image Source : FREEPIK TS EAPCET 2024 notification out

TS EAPCET 2024 notification: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2024) for admission to various undergraduate programmes for the academic year 20024-25 in the Universities & Private unaided and affiliated Professional colleges in the State of Telangana

Eligibility Criteria 

- Candidate should be an Indian Nationality or Person of Indian Origin (PIO) / Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card Holders.

- Candidates should belong to the state of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh. The candidates should satisfy local/non–local status requirements

Education Qualification: 

  • B.E. / B.Tech. in Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Ag. Engineering)- Candidates should have passed or appeared for the final year of Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) with Mathematics, Physics along with Chemistry / Biotechnology / Biology.
  • For B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture/B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture/B.Sc. (Forestry)/B.V.Sc. & A.H./B.F.Sc., for the remaining 50% of seats in B.Tech. (FT) Course and B.Sc. (Nursing): Candidates should have passed or appeared for the final year of the Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) or any examination recognized as equivalent thereto by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana /Andhra Pradesh with any two / three of the subjects.
  • For B.Pharmacy Course: Candidates should have passed or appeared for the final year of the Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) with Physics, Chemistry and Biology optionals, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana / Andhra Pradesh or any other exam.
  • For Pharm –D Course (50% seats for M.P.C and 50% seats for Bi.P.C candidates): Candidates should have passed or appeared for the final year of Intermediate examination (10+2pattern) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology

Application Fee

  • Engineering (E), Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP) - Rs. 500/- (for SC/ST & PWD candidates for E or AP); Rs. 900/- (for others for E or AP)
  • Candidates who wish to write the test in both streams (E & AP): Rs. 1,000/- (for SC/ST & PWD candidates for E and AP); Rs. 1,800/- (for others for both E and AP) 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement