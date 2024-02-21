TS EAPCET 2024 notification out: Apply Online from February 26 at eapcet.tsche.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK TS EAPCET 2024 notification out

TS EAPCET 2024 notification: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2024) for admission to various undergraduate programmes for the academic year 20024-25 in the Universities & Private unaided and affiliated Professional colleges in the State of Telangana.

Eligibility Criteria

- Candidate should be an Indian Nationality or Person of Indian Origin (PIO) / Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card Holders.

- Candidates should belong to the state of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh. The candidates should satisfy local/non–local status requirements

Education Qualification:

B.E. / B.Tech. in Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Ag. Engineering)- Candidates should have passed or appeared for the final year of Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) with Mathematics, Physics along with Chemistry / Biotechnology / Biology.

For B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture/B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture/B.Sc. (Forestry)/B.V.Sc. & A.H./B.F.Sc., for the remaining 50% of seats in B.Tech. (FT) Course and B.Sc. (Nursing): Candidates should have passed or appeared for the final year of the Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) or any examination recognized as equivalent thereto by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana /Andhra Pradesh with any two / three of the subjects.

For B.Pharmacy Course: Candidates should have passed or appeared for the final year of the Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) with Physics, Chemistry and Biology optionals, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana / Andhra Pradesh or any other exam.

For Pharm –D Course (50% seats for M.P.C and 50% seats for Bi.P.C candidates): Candidates should have passed or appeared for the final year of Intermediate examination (10+2pattern) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology

Application Fee