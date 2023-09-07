NEET UG counselling 2023: Round 3 final result to be declared today at mcc.nic.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Neet ug counselling 2023 round 3 final result today, September 7 at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG counselling 2023, NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 list, NEET UG round 3 result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the final results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 counselling round 3 today, September 7. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

The counselling committee has already released the provisional results for NEET UG 2023 on September 6. Candidates can check their provisional results at the official web portal. According to the official notice, the provisional result is indicative in nature and cannot be used to claim a seat or be challenged in court.

The official notice reads, 'It is for the information of all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round 3 of NEET UG 2023 Counselling is now available. The final result will be displayed on 09/07/2023. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 07.09.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.'

All the candidates have been advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 3: How and where to download provisional results?

Visit the Medical Counseling Committee's official website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the UG medical tab.

Navigate the link to the 'provisional result of UG 2023 round 3 link.

It will redirect you to the NEET UG round 3 provisional seat allotment result.

The results of the provisional seat allocation for NEET UG round 3 will be displayed.

Download and save NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 for future reference.

What's next?

After the declaration of NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 3 result allotment, the candidates will be able to report to the allotted colleges from September 10 to 18. The stray vacancy round 4 will start on September 21, according to the official notice.