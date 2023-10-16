NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment result to be out soon on mcc.nic.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment result soon

NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) counselling stray round allotment. All those who participated in the stray vacancy round will be able to download their results from the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Earlier, the NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy seat allotment result was to be declared on October 15, 2023, which has been delayed. However, there is no official update regarding the release of the results. All the candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

According to the revised schedule, After the declaration of the results, the candidates who secure seats in the NEET PG 2023 counselling round are required to report to their respective colleges by October 20. Candidates are required to make the remaining tuition fee to confirm their seats.

The council has recently released a list of 2,963 state-wise lists of vacancies for the stray round. This extension of the vacancy round was necessary due to the non-reporting of vacancies by PG DNB institutes.

NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment: How to download?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Click on the 'PG Medical' tab

Select the 'seat allotment result' link

Now, you need to enter your details such as registration number, date of birth etc.

NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment list will appear on the screen

Download NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy seat allotment list and save it for future reference

