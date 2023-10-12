NEET PG 2023 counselling: MCC revises stray vacancy round, registration last date extends till today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2023 stray round registration last date today

NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round, NEET PG 2023 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the stray vacancy round schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counseling and extended the last date of registration till 5 pm on October 12. Candidates who wish to participate in the counseling procedure can check the complete schedule at the official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to an official statement, the choice filling for the stray vacancy round was delayed since many PG DNB institutes had not reported the candidates online. Hence, the competent authority has decided to extend the schedule for the stray vacancy round of Postgraduate counselling 2023.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for fresh and reset registration is 5 p,m and 3 p.m., October 12 respectively. The candidates can pay the application fee till 7 p.m. today. The window for choice filling will be available from October 12 to 13.

After that, the seat processing will be done between October 13 and 14, and then, the results will be published on the official website on October 15. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the designated colleges between October 16 to 20 for a stray vacancy round.

