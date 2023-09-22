MAT 2023 results releasing tomorrow at mat.aima.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MAT 2023 result download link to be active tomorrow, September 23.

MAT 2023 results, MAT 2023 results date and time: All India Management Association (AIMA) is going to announce the results for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2023 exam tomorrow, September 23. Candidates who appeared in the MAT 2023 will be able to download their results using required login credentials through the official website, mat.aima.in.

The exam authority had conducted the MAT 2023 on September 17 in computer test based mode. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to download their results by following the easy steps given below.

MAT 2023 results: How to download?

Visit the official website, mat.aima.in

Click on the applicant's dashboard

Login with your required details such as registration number, date of birth etc

MAT 2023 results will appear on the screen

Download MAT 2023 results and save it for future reference

MAT 2023 result: details on scorecards

Once the MAT 2023 results are decalred, candidates will be able to check candidates' name, roll number, date of birth, gender, marks secured in each section, validity of MAT 2023 scorecard, percentile, and address of the candidate.

MAT 2023 result: Cut off marks, Marking scheme

According to the official statement, the MAT participating institutes will release their cut off marks for MAT 2023 as soon as the results are announced.

The students will get one mark for each correct answer while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The scorecard will contain marks obtained in each section, roll number, and overall score.