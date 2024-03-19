Kerala SET registration begins at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, here's easy step to register

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kerala SET registration begins

Kerala SET registration: The LBS Centre for Science and Technology has started the online registration process for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET) 2024 for the July session. Candidates who are interested to apply for the exam can do so at the official website, lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. The last date for submission of the online application is April 15. However, the application fee submission window will close on April 17. The application correction window will be conducted from April 18 to April 20.

Who is eligible for KSET 2024 exam?

To be eligible for KSET 2024 exam, a candidate should have completed his master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade. Additionally, they should hold a B.Ed. degree in any discipline from a recognized university. There will be no age restriction for the candidates wishing to apply for Kerala SET.

How to register for Kerala SET 2024?

Visit the official website, lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

Click on 'SET July 2024' application link

Click on 'online registration link'

Now, register yourself at the official portal and proceed with the application procedure

Upload all documents, pay application fee and submit the application form

Take a printout of the application fee for future reference

Kerala SET 2024 Application Fee

General, OBC category - Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/differently abled candidates - Rs. 500

Exam Pattern

KSET 2024 exam comprises two papers - paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will be divided into two parts - General Knowledge (Part A) and Aptitude in Teaching (Part B), paper II is a subject-specific test based on the candidate’s specialisation at the Post Graduate (PG) level. Students will have to choose any one subject out of 31 subjects. Each paper will be conducted for 120 minutes, and there are no negative marks for any incorrect answers.

