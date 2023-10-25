Kerala SET 2023 registration: Last date extended, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Kerala SET 2023 registration last date extended

Kerala SET 2023 registration: The LBC Centre for Science and Technology has extended the last date for registration to the Kerala State Eligibility Test. According to the latest announcement, the candidates can now submit applications by November 5. No application will be entertained after the due date.

Earlier, the last date of application was October 25. Candidates can submit applications along with the application fee by November 11 till 5 p.m. The application edit window will remain active from November 8 to 10.

How to apply for Kerala SET 2023?

Go to the official web portal, lbsedp.lbscentre.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SET January 2024 application link'

First, register yourself and then proceed with the application procedure

Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Kerala SET 2023 exam date soon

As of now, the exam authority has not issued the exact date of the exam and releasing the hall tickets. The candidates will be able to check the details about the exam, time and others on the official website. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for further latest updates.

Who is eligible for Kerala SET 2023?

Those who have acquired a Master's Degree in the subjects concerned with not less than 50% marks or equivalent grade and B.Ed. degree in any discipline from any one of the universities in Kerala or have acquired these qualifications from any other university are eligible to apply.

Kerala SET 2023 Age Limit

No age limit is prescribed for candidates appearing for the State Eligibility Test.

Points to remember:

Candidates who are in the first year of PG/B. Ed courses are not eligible to apply for SET

Candidates are required to specify “reservation category” while applying online

An application fee will be accepted through online mode only

The fee once submitted will not be refunded

Candidates are admitted to the exam provisionally. State Eligibility Test Pass Certificate will be issued only after the verification of relevant documents

Answer Key/Question Challenge without supporting documents will not be accepted

