Karnataka NEET UG 2023: Round one seat allotment list to be OUT tomorrow, details here

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round one seat allotment tomorrow

Karnataka NEET UG 2023, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 round one seat allotment: The Karnataka Exams Authority (KEA) will release the round one seat allotment list for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 tomorrow, August 16. Those who applied for admission to the medical colleges will be able to check the list from the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the official update, the seat allotment list will be released after 6 pm. The exam authority had extended the first round option entry for UG NEET 2023 till 8 am today, August 15. Candidates were allowed to make changes in their applications till today. The remaining schedule for the counselling process is yet to be released. Two days back, the revised mock allotment list was released by the exam authority.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 round one seat allotment result: How to download?

Visit the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment list' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment list will appear on the screen Download and save Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment list for future reference

This counselling process is being done for admission to undergraduate medical and dental degree programmes for the academic year 2023-24. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their NEET UG score, available seats, and the number of choices they have made. 85 per cent of the admissions in MBBS are allocated under the state quota.

A total of 11,695 seats are available for MBBS in Karnataka of which 3,700 are government MBBS seats. This year, 75,248 candidates qualified in the state in NEET UG.