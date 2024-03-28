Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2024 Soon: When and Where to download?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2024 Soon

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2024 date and time: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 Date. As per the latest updates, the KSEAB 1st PUC results will be announced on March 30. Candidates who appeared in the said exam will be able to download their results from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka PUC 1st exam was conducted from February 12 to February 17, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. For some papers, the exam was held from 10.15 to 12.30 pm.

When will Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 be out?

The Karnataka board will announce the Karnataka 1st PUC result 2024 on March 30. Students will be able to download their results through the web portal, karresults.nic.in to check their results. Students are advised to keep their 1st PUC admit card ready with them to check the results.

Karnataka class 11 result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of Karnataka Results, karresults.nic.in.

Click on 'Karnataka class 11 result 2024 link' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter the required details and click on 'submit'

Karnataka class 11 result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download Karnataka class 11 result 2024 and save it for future reference

When will the Karnataka 1st PUC Supplementary Exam of 2024 be conducted?

The Karnataka board will conduct the Karnataka 1st PUC 2024 supplementary exam from May 20 to 31, 2024. Those who wish to appear in the supplementary exam are required to pay the exam fee before April 20. The details about the registration procedure for the supplementary exam will be shared in due course of time. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.