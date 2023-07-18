Tuesday, July 18, 2023
     
JEECUP UPJEE 2023 admit card release date revised, check details

JEECUP UPJEE 2023 admit card release new date announced by the Joint Entrance Examination Council. check details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2023 17:12 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV JEECUP UPJEE 2023 admit card download date revised

JEECUP UPJEE 2023 admit card: The release date of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) admit card 2023 has been revised by the Joint Entrance Examination Council. All those who were eagerly waiting for the admit cards have been advised to remain vigilant and monitor the official website for the latest updates. Once the result is announced, the candidates will be able to download it at jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 

In order to download JEECUP  UPJEE 2023 admit card, candidates are required to enter their application number, password, and other details. The easy steps to download the admit cards are given below. 

ALSO READ |  WBJEE 2023 counselling schedule released on wbjeeb.nic.in, check complete details

JEECUP UPJEE 2023 admit card: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website - jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEECUP  UPJEE 2023 admit card' flashing on the homepage
  3. It will take  you to the login page where you need to enter your application number and password or your date of birth to initiate the process
  4. After logging in, the admit card will appear on the screen
  5. Candidates can check the particulars mentioned on the admit card such as applicant name, roll number, exam date, exam centre, and more
  6. Download and save JEECUP  UPJEE 2023 admit card for future reference

ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC to start registration process from July 20, check how to apply

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: Exam Date & Pattern

JEECUP  UPJEE 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, and August 1 for admission to engineering and pharmacy polytechnic courses in the state. The online exam will be in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format for 150 minutes which will be in English and Hindi Languages. Candidates should note that there will be four marks for every right answer, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. 

