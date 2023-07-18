JEECUP UPJEE 2023 admit card release date revised, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEECUP UPJEE 2023 admit card download date revised

JEECUP UPJEE 2023 admit card: The release date of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) admit card 2023 has been revised by the Joint Entrance Examination Council. All those who were eagerly waiting for the admit cards have been advised to remain vigilant and monitor the official website for the latest updates. Once the result is announced, the candidates will be able to download it at jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

In order to download JEECUP UPJEE 2023 admit card, candidates are required to enter their application number, password, and other details. The easy steps to download the admit cards are given below.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website - jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEECUP UPJEE 2023 admit card' flashing on the homepage It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your application number and password or your date of birth to initiate the process After logging in, the admit card will appear on the screen Candidates can check the particulars mentioned on the admit card such as applicant name, roll number, exam date, exam centre, and more Download and save JEECUP UPJEE 2023 admit card for future reference

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: Exam Date & Pattern

JEECUP UPJEE 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, and August 1 for admission to engineering and pharmacy polytechnic courses in the state. The online exam will be in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format for 150 minutes which will be in English and Hindi Languages. Candidates should note that there will be four marks for every right answer, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.