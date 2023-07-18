WBJEE 2023 counselling schedule released on wbjeeb.nic.in, check complete details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WBJEE 2023 counselling schedule OUT

WBJEE 2023 counselling schedule: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the counselling dates for the entrance exam, WBJEE 2023. All those who applied for WBJEE-2023 can download the complete schedule from the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the registration process will start on July 20 on the official website. There will be a single centralised online exam will be conducted for the candidates holding WBJEE 2023 and JEE Main 2023 ranks. The candidates can submit their applications along with their preferences and online payment latest by July 25, 2023. D

WBJEE 2023: Counselling dates

Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling - July 20 to 25 Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled in by candidates - July 27 Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by July 28 1st round of seat allotment result- August 1 Payment of Seat acceptance fee - August 1 to 5 2nd round of seat allotment result - August 8 Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees), Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission - August 8 to 11 Registration for Mop-Up round, payment of registration fees and choice filling - August 14 to 16 Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled in by candidates - August 17 Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by August 19 Mop-Up round seat allotment result- August 22 Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees), Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission - August 22 to 24

How to register for WBJEE 2023 counselling registration?