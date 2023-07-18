NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC to start registration process from July 20, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration from July 20

NEET UG Counselling 2023, NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration: The counselling registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) will start on July 20 according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). All those who have qualified in the NEET 2023 exam and wish to enrol themselves in the MBBS, BDS or other medical programmes will be able to appear for the counselling process. Those candidates will have to first register themselves for the MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 at the official website, mcc.nic.in. The application window will open till July 25, at 12 noon. However, the payment facility will be available up to 8 PM on 25th July 2023.

The council has asked candidates to first understand the guidelines and procedures of the counselling procedure before starting the choice-filling process. Candidates must enrol in NEET UG 2023, fill out the application, and pay the required cost in order to be considered for a seat. The window for choice filling/locking preferences be available from 03:00 P.M of 26th July up to 11:55 P.M of 26th July as per server time.

ALSO READ | COMEDK Counselling 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result 2023 to be declared today on comedk.org, details here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of mcc.nic.in Register yourself Log in with your credentials Review medical colleges, seats, and courses that are offered Choose your preferred MBBS colleges and courses after reviewing all medical colleges Mark your final choice of college and submit the button

ALSO READ | NATA Phase 3 test result 2023 releasing today at nata.in

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Seat availability