COMEDK Counselling 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result 2023 to be declared today on comedk.org, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV COMEDK Round 1 seat allotment result 2023

COMEDK Round 1 seat allotment result 2023, COMEDK result 2023 download link: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to release the round 1 seat allotment list today, July 18, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the results from the official website of COMEDK - comedk.org.

According to the latest updates, the results will be declared at 2 PM. Once the result link is activated, candidates will be able to download COMEDK Round 1 seat allotment result 2023 using their credentials on the login page. The result of the round 1 mock test was released on July 14, 2023.

Candidates were allowed to make changes in their application form based on their mock allotment results and submit their preferences in the choice filling form. Candidates were able to edit, reorder, delete, or add preferences based on the mock allotment results from July 14 to July 16, 2023.

ALSO READ | COMEDK 2023 round 1 seat allotment result updates

COMEDK Round 1 seat allotment result 2023: What's next?

The result of the first round allotment will be released at 2 PM on July 18. After the declaration of the results, candidates will have a crucial decision-making phase. Candidates will have to confirm their choice of allotted seats and proceed with the online fee payment process. The window for decision-making and fee payment will be accessible from July 18 to July 20.

Candidates who will accept and freeze their allotment seats, will have to report to the allotted colleges between July 18 to July 22. During the reporting process, candidates must have a hardcopy of their allotment letter and fee receipt on hand.

COMEDK Round 1 seat allotment result 2023: How to download?