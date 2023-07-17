COMEDK 2023 round 1 seat allotment result to be declared tomorrow, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV COMEDK 2023 round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, July 18

COMEDK 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: The consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK 2023) is all set to release the first round seat allotment list on tomorrow, July 18. Candidates who registered for COMEDK Counselling 2023 Round 1 will be able to download seat allotment results through the official website at comedk.org.

According to the latest updates, the seat allotment list for the first round will release on July 18, 2023 at 2 PM. After the declaration of the results, the candidates will be able to submit their application fee latest by July 20, 2023 and they will have to report at the college between 2:00 pm on July 18 and 12:00 pm on July 22. Candidates will be able to check their results followed by the easy steps below.

COMEDK 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: How to download?

Visit the official website of COMEDK - comedk.org Click on the notification link that reads, 'COMEDK 2023 round 1 seat allotment result' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button COMEDK 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download COMEDK 2023 round 1 seat allotment result and save it for future reference

The direct link to the COMEDK Counselling 2023 Round 1 result will be shared in due course of time. Candidates are encouraged to closely monitor the official website for the most recent information.