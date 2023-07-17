CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key OUT on csirnet.nta.nic.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key RELEASED

CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key, NTA CSIR NET 2023 final answer key PDF download: The final answer keys for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET for CSIR NET December 2022 and June 2023 session exams have been made public today, July 17, 2023. All those who appeared in the NTA CSIR UGC NET 2023 can download the answer key from the official website of CSIR - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The testing agency administered the CSIR UGC NET Exam from June 6 to 8 at 426 exam centres spread across 178 cities. A total of 2,74,027 candidates registered for the said exam. The provisional answer keys were released on July 14 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections if they were dissatisfied with the answer key.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of CSIR - csir.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key' flashing on the homepage It will take you to a new PDF that contains subject wise answer keys Candidates can download CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key and save it for future reference

According to the final answer keys, the National Testing Agency has dropped four questions - one question in life sciences, two in chemical sciences, and one in mathematical sciences subjects. Candidates can directly access to the CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key by scrolling down.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result date

It is expected that the testing agency will soon release the CSIR UGC NET 2023 results on its website. However, there is no official update regarding the release of the results. Candidates have been advised to keep close eye on the official website of CSIR for latest updates.