WBJEE GNM ANM admit card 2023 OUT on wbjeeb.nic.in, get direct link here

WBJEE GNM admit card 2023, WBJEE GNM ANM admit card 2023 download, WBJEE admit card 2023 download: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) has released the admit cards for Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2023 for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into two (2) years Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years General Nursing & Midwifery course for the academic session 2023-24. Candidates who applied for the said exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the entrance exam will be conducted on July 23, 2023 at various exam centers across the state. Earlier, the exam was to be conducted on July 2,

2023 (Sunday) at 12:00 noon. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates are required to follow the instructions given below to download their admit cards.

WBJEE GNM ANM admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'WBJEE GNM ANM admit card 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to application number, date of birth, security pin, and sign in WBJEE GNM ANM admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download WBJEE GNM ANM admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Candidates appearing in the exam are required to download and save the admit card for future use. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit card and identity card. Candidates should note that the facility for downloading WBJEE GNM admit card 2023 will be available till July 23, 2023. Candidates can directly download WBJEE GNM ANM admit card 2023 by clicking on the above link.