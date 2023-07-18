NATA Phase 3 test result 2023 releasing today at nata.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NATA Phase 3 test result 2023 today

NATA Phase 3 test result 2023: The Council of Architecture (COA) is going to declare the results of the third phase test for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results can download their scorecards from the official website of NATA - nata.in.

Earlier, the result was to declare on July 17 which is postponed to July 18. However, the council has not specified the time of releasing the results. All the candidates are advised to closely watch the official website for the latest updates.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture was conducted on July 9 at various exam centers including 85 centers in the country and 8 international centers for admission to the first year of a five-year B.Arch. According to official data, a total of 9207 candidates appeared for the test.

How to download NATA Phase 3 test result 2023?

Visit the official website of NATA - nata.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NATA Phase 3 test result 2023' It will take you to the new page where you need to enter your registration details and click on submit NATA Phase 3 test result 2023 will display on the screen Download and save NATA Phase 3 test result 2023 for future reference

Candidates who pass the test will be eligible for NATA Counselling in 2023 and eventually be permitted to apply for admission to various colleges. Candidates must receive at least 70 out of 200 to pass the NATA exam. The NATA results are valid for a year.