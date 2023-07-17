NATA Phase 3 result 2023 postponed, check new dates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NATA Phase 3 result 2023 cancelled

NATA Phase 3 result 2023: The Council of Architecture (COA) has postponed the date of releasing the results of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the results will have to wait for some more time for results. Once the results are declared, the candidates will be able to download NATA Phase 3 result 2023 using their credentials on the official website.

According to the latest notice released by the council, the result of the third test of NATA 2023 which was scheduled on July 17 is postponed and the same will be announced on July 18. Candidates and parents have been advised to visit the official website of NATA for the latest updates. Candidates can contact to NATA help desk for any further clarification. The candidates are required to send an email to nata2023.helpdesk@gmail.com or contact them at +917406692922, or +917406692921.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture was held on July 9, 2023, across 85 centers in the country and 8 international centers for admission to the first year of a five-year B.Arch wherein 9207 candidates appeared for the test.

NATA Phase 3 result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of NATA - nata.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NATA Phase 3 result 2023' It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your details such as application number, date of birth etc. NATA Phase 3 result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save NATA Phase 3 result 2023 for future reference

NATA Phase 3 result 2023: What's next?

After the release of the results, the candidates will be able to participate in the counseling procedure for admission to the participating institutes. To appear in the counseling sessions, the required minimum score is 70 out of 200.