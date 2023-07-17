NATA Phase 3 result 2023 to be released today at 8 PM, latest updates here

Follow us on Image Source : NATA NATA Phase 3 result 2023 to be declared today at 8 PM

NATA phase 3 result 2023 date, NATA phsae 3 result download link: The council of Architecture (COA) is all set to release the results for the phase 3 exam or admission to the first year of five-year B.Arch. Degree Courses in about 400 architectural institutions throughout the country. Candidates who appeared in the NATA phase 3 exam can download their scorecards from the official website of NATA, once released.

According to an official update, the results will be released today, July 17 at 8 PM. Earlier, the results were to announce at 5 PM.

The entrance exam was conducted on July 9, 2023, across 85 centers in the country and 8 international centers. The exam was held in two sessions - first session from 10.00 am to 01.00 pm and 2nd session from 2.30 pm to 05.30 pm. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

NATA Phase 3 result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of NATA - nata.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NATA Phase 3 result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your application number and password NATA Phase 3 result 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates can download and save NATA Phase 3 result 2023 for future reference

NATA Phase 3 result 2023: Qualifying Marks

To pass the NATA Phase 3, the candidates will have to secure at least minimum qualifying cut-off marks which is 70 out of 200. After this, candidates will have to participate in the counseling process for admission to the participating institutes. According to the official notice, if a candidate appears for two tests, the best of two scores shall be taken as a valid score, and in the case of three attempts, the average of the two best scores shall be taken as a valid score.

This year,14801 candidates registered for the exam out of which 9207 candidates appeared in the test. Along with the results, the council will upload the scorecards of the candidates at its website.