JEECUP 2024: UP Polytechnic registration closes today; Here's how to apply

Image Source : FILE UP Polytechnic registration last date today, February 29.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh is going to close the JEECUP 2024 registration window today, February 29. All those who have yet not submitted their application forms can do so before the closure of the application form at the official webiste, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Exam, admit card dates

The council has scheduled the JEECUP exam 2024 from March 16 to March 22. The admit cards will be released on March 10, as per the official schedule. The direct link to the admit cards will be shared on the official website. The results of the polytechnic entrance exam will be announced on April 8.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Engineering and Technology Diploma - The candidate should have passed the class 10th exam with a minimum of 35 percent aggregate marks.

Agriculture Engineering - Candidate should have passed class 10th or 12th with agriculture as one of the subjects.

Fashion Desining and Garments Technology, Home Science, Textile Design - Class 10th exam passed with 35 percent marks

Modern Officer Management and Secretarial Service - passed 10+2 exam and Hindi and English Subjects in High School and Intermediate Level Exam

Library and Information Science - Intermediate exam passed

Diploma in Pharmacy - 10+2 exam in science with 50 percent marks

PG Diploma in Biotechnology - B.Sc. degree in Biology, Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry Subjects

How to apply?

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'Online Application Form Submission for JEECUP – 2024/Online Application Form Submission for JEECUP (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) 2024' flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a new page

Now, register yourself and generate your application number and password

Now, log in with the generated credentials and fill out the application form by providing essential details

Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature

Pay exam fee and download the confirmation page for future reference

