JEE Main 2024 Session 2 application correction window opens today at jeemain.nta.ac.in, here's what to edit

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) session 2 application correction window today, March 6. Candidates who have already applied for the JEE Main Session 2 will be able to make changes in the particulars of their application form through the official website, jneemain.nta.ac.in.

The NTA had concluded the extended registration process on March 4. All those who applied for the JEE Mains 2024 session are advised to check the details submitted by them.

What are changes allowed to be made in the JEE 2024 application form?

According to the NTA instructions, the candidates who are applying for the first time for the entrance exam, are allowed to change educational qualification, date of birth, gender, category, subcategory/PWD, signature, paper and any field of candidate name, father name or mother name, exam city and medium of the exam.

Existing candidates who already registered and applied for both Session 1 and Session 2 are allowed to edit the Course (Paper), Medium of Question Paper, State Code of Eligibility, Examination Cities as per the available options, Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12), Category, Fee Payment (if applicable) in their application form. It should be noted that these changes will be allowed only after the payment of an additional fee, if any.

Similarly, Existing candidates who registered and applied for session 1 but did not apply for session 2 during the registration period of JEE Main Session 1 will be allowed to make changes in the particulars of the Course (Paper), Medium of Question Paper, State Code of Eligibility, Examination Cities as per the available options, Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12), Category, Fee Payment (if applicable).

NTA shares helpline number

If any candidate faces any difficulty in applying for JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2, they can contact at the mobile number 011-40759000 or write an e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.