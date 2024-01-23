JEE Main 2024 Session 1: Dress code, guidelines, do's and don'ts for exam day success

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam tomorrow

JEE Main 2024 Session 1: The National Testing is all set to kick off Joint Entrance Examination Mains (JEE Main 2024) session one exam. The exam for paper 2 B.Arch and B.Planning papers is scheduled to be conducted on January 24. Candidates are advised to follow the comprehensive set of guidelines shared by the NTA before entering the examination hall. Candidates are advised to reach the exam center in advance, ideally two hours before the exam. Taking seats promptly upon the opening of the exam hall is crucial to avoid missing important announcements. Check exam day guidelines, dress code, dos and don'ts, and other details here.

Reporting Time

JEE Main 2024 exam reporting time is from 7.30 am to 8.30 am for the first shift and from 2 to 2.30 for the second shift.

Guidelines

Candidates appearing in the NTA JEE Main exam must follow all the exam day instructions and ensure they carry their JEE Main admit card along with a valid photo identity. Calculators are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall, and the use of mobile phones, pagers, or other electronic devices is not allowed. Candidates are advised to go through the complete list of allowed or not allowed items for the exam all.

The candidates need to be aware that appearing in more than one shift or date by providing incorrect details will be considered an unfair means, resulting in the cancellation of the candidate's results. Candidates are required to maintain the code of conduct during the exam and must not indulge in any malpractice.

Dress Code

There are no guidelines for the JEE Main exam dress code, however, candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned advisory while appearing in the exam. There is no prescribed uniform for JEE Main but candidates must dress appropriately keeping the following pointers in mind.

Candidates wearing any special attire due to religious regions are advised to reach the exam hall early to undergo checking and mandatory frisking. Candidates should not wear any kind of metallic items or any cloth containing metals. Candidates should wear light and comfortable clothes keeping in mind the season and weather on the day of the exam. Candidates should not wear goggles, rings, bracelets, or any such items.

List of Banned items inside the exam hall (don'ts)

Electronic devices including mobile phones, calculators, pagers etc

Books, notebooks, and papers

Pen or pencil

Bags or backpacks

ID cards issued by schools, colleges, or any other coaching centers

Eatables

List of things allowed inside the exam hall (Do's)

Required documents

Ballpoint pen (blue or black)

Sanitiser

Extra recent photograph

Transparent water bottle

Documents to carry

photo ID Proof, such as an Adhar card, PAN card, passport, etc.

PwD candidates must carry their certificate, and supporting documents issued by medical officer

Recent photograph used during registration

Hard copy of the JEE main exam with a self-declaration paper filled out

