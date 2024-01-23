JEE Mains admit card 2024: NTA to release B.E/BTech hall ticket soon, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Mains admit card 2024 for BE/BTech soon

JEE Mains admit card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for JEE Main 2024 for B.E/B.Tech (Paper 1) exam 2024. All those who applied for the said exam will be able to download their call letters from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

According to the calendar, the B.Tech/ B.E or Paper I examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024, in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. It is expected that the JEE Mains admit card 2024 will be released anytime on the official website. Candidates are required to visit the official website for the latest updates. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their credentials on the login page. The easy steps to download a B.E/BTech hall ticket are given below.

The apex agency has already released the admit cards for the BArch and Bplanning session on January 21. The main January 2024 exam will be conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 at various exam centres across the country. Paper I will be in computer-based mode only, Paper 2A will be in computer-based mode for Part 1 and 2, and pen and paper mode will be used for Part 3. Paper 2B will be a computer-based test format only.

How to download JEE Mains BE/BTech Paper 1 hall ticket?

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in, the NTA JEE official website.

Select the link for the JEE Mains Exam 2024 admission card that appears on the main page.

Upon opening a new page, candidates will need to input their login credentials.

The advance city intimation slip will appear after you click "Submit."

Examine the slip and save the document.

For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

The testing agency has already released the exam city for the said exam. Candidates can check their exam city details by logging into the official website. In case of difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1, the candidate can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

