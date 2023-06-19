JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Registration ends at jeeadv.ac.in today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advanced AAT 2023 registration ends today

JEE Advanced 2023 AAT: The application process for JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will conclude today, June 19. Eligible candidates who wish to pursue BArch programmes can register for the JEE Advanced AAT 2023 through the official website - jeeadv.ac.in till 5 PM today.

The JEE AAT 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on June 21. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will declare the result for AAT exam will be declared on June 25, 2023. The JEE Advanced AAT exam will be held in computer based test (CBT) format for a duration of three hours. The AAT exam will include syllabus from Freehand drawing, Geometrical drawing, Three-dimensional perception, Imagination and aesthetic sensitivity and Architectural awareness.

The JEE Advanced AAT exam will be held at selected test centres which candidates have to select while filling in the online application form. The examination will be held for providing admissions to candidates in BArch course offered by IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay, and IIT BHU.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023: Online Registration Steps

Go to the jeeadv.ac.in website

Hit the link reads, 'JEE Advanced AAT registration 2023'

Login with the credentials and fill online application as instructed

Verify details and Submit the AAT application

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link: JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Application Form