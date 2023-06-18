Sunday, June 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. JEE Advanced Result 2023: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy bags AIR 1; Check toppers list, zone-wise IIT results

JEE Advanced Result 2023: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy bags AIR 1; Check toppers list, zone-wise IIT results

IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Result: A total of 1,80,372 aspirants appeared in both papers in IIT JEE Advanced of which 43,773 candidates have qualified the exam.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2023 11:29 IST
JEE Advanced Result 2023, JEE Advanced Toppers
Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advanced Result 2023: Toppers list released

IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2023 has been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the IIT Hyderabad zone has bagged all India rank (AIR) 1 in JEE Advanced 2023 result. As per the reports, a total of 1,80,372 aspirants appeared in both papers in IIT JEE Advanced of which 43,773 candidates have qualified the exam.

IIT JEE Advanced Result 2023: Zone-wise breakup of top 500

  • Hyderabad - 174
  • Delhi - 120
  • Bombay - 100
  • Roorkee - 46
  • Kharagpur - 37
  • Kanpur - 16
  • Guwahati - 4

ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2023 Result OUT at jeeadv.ac.in; Direct link

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Top News

Related Exam-results News

Latest News