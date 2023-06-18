JEE Advanced Result 2023: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy bags AIR 1; Check toppers list, zone-wise IIT results

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advanced Result 2023: Toppers list released

IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2023 has been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the IIT Hyderabad zone has bagged all India rank (AIR) 1 in JEE Advanced 2023 result. As per the reports, a total of 1,80,372 aspirants appeared in both papers in IIT JEE Advanced of which 43,773 candidates have qualified the exam.

IIT JEE Advanced Result 2023: Zone-wise breakup of top 500

Hyderabad - 174

Delhi - 120

Bombay - 100

Roorkee - 46

Kharagpur - 37

Kanpur - 16

Guwahati - 4

