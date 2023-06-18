JEE Advanced 2023 Result OUT at jeeadv.ac.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advanced 2023 Result Declared

JEE Advanced Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2023 today, June 18. Aspirants who have appeared for the IIT JEE Advanced examination can check and download their scorecards through the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced result 2023 can be accessed by logging in through JEE (Adv) 2023 roll number, date of birth and registered mobile number.

As per the reports, a total of 1,83,072 students registered for both paper 1 and paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2023. A total number of 1,46,111 male candidates took the JEE Advanced 2023 of which 36,264 have cleared the exam, whereas, 43,633 female candidates wrote the exam of which 7,509 cleared the exam.

How to Check JEE Advanced 2023 Result

Candidates can check their JEE Advanced result 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link reads, 'JEE Advanced 2023 result'

On the new page, enter JEE Advanced roll number, date of birth and mobile number.

Submit it and JEE Advanced 2023 result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: JEE Advanced 2023 Result